Bills favored by 12.5 over Dolphins, biggest point spread in the NFL this season

Thursday Night Football could be a blowout tonight.

The Bills are favored by 12.5 points over the Dolphins in tonight’s game in Buffalo, which is the biggest point spread in any NFL game so far this season, through three weeks.

The Dolphins haven’t had much success against the Bills recently; Buffalo is 12-1 in the last 13 meetings between the two teams. In his career, Bills quarterback Josh Allen has 37 touchdown passes and eight interceptions against the Dolphins.

Could it be different tonight? It’s hard to see why it would be. With the Bills starting the season 2-0 and the Dolphins starting 0-2, there’s little reason to believe the Dolphins can pull the upset.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa admitted this week that he can’t do what Allen does. What Allen usually does against the Dolphins is win. He’s a good bet to earn another win against the Dolphins tonight.