Bills hire Jahmile Addae as cornerbacks coach

The Bills announced three coaching hires Wednesday, naming Ronald Curry as quarterbacks coach, Jahmile Addae as cornerbacks coach and Christian Taylor as a defensive quality control coach.

Curry, whose new job was previously reported, will replace Joe Brady, who is taking over as offensive coordinator. Brady and Curry previously worked together with the Saints.

New Orleans wanted to keep Curry, but he chose to leave for the Bills.

Addae, who played defensive back at West Virginia and was named to the All-Big East team twice, spent the past two seasons as the secondary coach at the University of Miami.

He spent time as a graduate assistant at both West Virginia and Michigan before spending three seasons at the University of Cincinnati as the director of player development and subsequently the running backs coach. He spent the following five seasons at the University of Arizona an analyst and defensive backs coach.

In 2018, Addae was the University of Minnesota defensive backs coach before returning to West Virginia to work as a defensive secondary coach followed by a stint as the co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach.

He won a national championship with the University of Georgia as the defensive backs coach in 2021 before heading to Miami in 2022.

Taylor spent the last four years at William & Mary as their offensive coordinator. William & Mary is the alma mater of Bills head coach Sean McDermott.