Bills hire Ryan Nielsen as a senior defensive assistant

The Bills have hired Ryan Nielsen as their senior defensive assistant, Sean McDermott said at his Scouting Combine media availability on Monday.

McDermott said Nielsen will work with the defensive line.

Nielsen served as the Jaguars’ defensive coordinator last season. He was the defensive coordinator of the Falcons in 2023 and co-defensive coordinator of the Saints in 2022.

Nielsen doubled as the defensive line coach in Atlanta and New Orleans.

McDermott also said the team is interviewing to hire a new strength and conditioning coach after moving on from Eric Siano, who was hired by Jaguars.