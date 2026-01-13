 Skip navigation
tomlin_new_again.jpg
What’s next for Steelers, Tomlin as HC steps down?
nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
RodgerdPressers1-13.jpg
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Bills-Jaguars averages 32.7 million viewers

  
Published January 13, 2026 05:05 PM

The numbers are showing up for the 2025 wild-card round.

CBS has announced that 32.7 million viewers, on average, watched Sunday’s Bills-Jaguars game. It’s a 5.1-percent increase over last year’s Broncos-Bills game on CBS, which averaged 31.1 million.

The Bills-Jaguars game peaked at 41.1 million.

Anything less than a 10-percent bump over 2025 is essentially a decline, given the impact of the Nielsen Big Data + Panel metric that has generally boosted all numbers with a greater number of out-of-home viewers.

We’ll see how the rest of the games did. Last year, the wild-card round audience dropped from the year before.