Bills, James Cook agree to contract extension

Bills running back James Cook has the new contract he’s been seeking.

Cook’s agents described it as a four-year, $48 million deal with $30 million guaranteed.

Although Cook has been present for training camp, he declined to practice for nine days and didn’t play in the preseason opener while he was seeking a new contract. Yesterday, however, Cook agreed to practice, which was a sign that both sides felt negotiations were heading in the right direction.

The 25-year-old Cook was a 2022 second-round pick and has been with the Bills throughout his career, and this should keep him in Buffalo for his prime years. He has been chosen to the last two Pro Bowls and tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns last season.

Now the Bills, who have Super Bowl aspirations, can head into the regular season confident that Josh Allen and the offense have a full arsenal of weapons. And Cook and Allen should be playing together for years to come.