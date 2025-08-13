 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_james_cook_contract_250813.jpg
Cook reportedly agrees to new four-year deal
nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Bills, James Cook agree to contract extension

  
Published August 13, 2025 07:43 AM

Bills running back James Cook has the new contract he’s been seeking.

Cook’s agents described it as a four-year, $48 million deal with $30 million guaranteed.

Although Cook has been present for training camp, he declined to practice for nine days and didn’t play in the preseason opener while he was seeking a new contract. Yesterday, however, Cook agreed to practice, which was a sign that both sides felt negotiations were heading in the right direction.

The 25-year-old Cook was a 2022 second-round pick and has been with the Bills throughout his career, and this should keep him in Buffalo for his prime years. He has been chosen to the last two Pro Bowls and tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns last season.

Now the Bills, who have Super Bowl aspirations, can head into the regular season confident that Josh Allen and the offense have a full arsenal of weapons. And Cook and Allen should be playing together for years to come.