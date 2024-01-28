Bills keep Joe Brady as offensive coordinator

Josh Allen wanted it. Josh Allen is getting it.

The Bills have named interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady the permanent offensive coordinator.

Brady arrived as quarterbacks coach in 2022. He was promoted to offensive coordinator after Ken Dorsey was fired, the day after an ugly Monday night loss to the Broncos.

Brady’s gain could be Stefon Diggs’s loss. The No. 1 receiver’s role in the offense subsided after Brady took over. The question becomes whether Brady will reconfigure the offense to better suit Diggs — after the question of whether Diggs will still be on the team is resolved.

The move also means, conclusively, that there will be no coaching change. Some fans had been clamoring for Sean McDermott to go. A late-season turnaround apparently sealed the deal for his return in 2024.