Bills KR Brandon Codrington questionable for Sunday, everyone else good to go

The Bills are in good shape health-wise as they head toward Sunday’s home date with the Broncos.

Kick returner Brandon Codrington didn’t practice on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury, but he returned for a pair of limited practices to close out the week. The Bills listed him as questionable to play.

No other players on Buffalo’s 53-man roster have injury designations for the game and every other player on the injury report was listed as a full participant in Friday’s practice.

That group includes wide receiver Amari Cooper, cornerback Rasul Douglas, safety Damar Hamlin, tight end Dalton Kincaid, linebacker Matt Milano, and wide receiver Curtis Samuel.