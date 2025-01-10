 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Bills KR Brandon Codrington questionable for Sunday, everyone else good to go

  
Published January 10, 2025 02:16 PM

The Bills are in good shape health-wise as they head toward Sunday’s home date with the Broncos.

Kick returner Brandon Codrington didn’t practice on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury, but he returned for a pair of limited practices to close out the week. The Bills listed him as questionable to play.

No other players on Buffalo’s 53-man roster have injury designations for the game and every other player on the injury report was listed as a full participant in Friday’s practice.

That group includes wide receiver Amari Cooper, cornerback Rasul Douglas, safety Damar Hamlin, tight end Dalton Kincaid, linebacker Matt Milano, and wide receiver Curtis Samuel.