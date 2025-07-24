 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
nbc_pftpm_commandersstadium_250724.jpg
Commanders’ D.C. stadium ‘moving closer’ to deal
PFTPMFieldsInjury.jpg
Fields carted off during Jets training camp

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
nbc_pftpm_commandersstadium_250724.jpg
Commanders’ D.C. stadium ‘moving closer’ to deal
PFTPMFieldsInjury.jpg
Fields carted off during Jets training camp

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: NFL will acquire up to 10 percent of ESPN as part of NFL Media deal

  
Published July 24, 2025 01:54 PM

As the NFL and ESPN close in on a deal that would result in ESPN acquiring control of multiple NFL Media assets, more information is emerging as to what’s in it for the NFL.

Via Alex Sherman of CNBC.com, the NFL will acquire up to 10 percent of ESPN as part of the deal.

Currently, Disney owns 80 percent of ESPN. Hearst has the remaining 20 percent.

In return, ESPN would assume full ownership of NFL Network and NFL RedZone. For other NFL Media properties (NFL Films, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+), ESPN will acquire some of the assets, but not control.

With the NFL holding 10 percent of ESPN, Disney will have an unprecedented foothold when it comes to televising pro football. Why would the NFL freeze out ABC and ESPN if the NFL will be owning 10 percent of ESPN?

And this will raise certain journalistic issues, if anyone in post-standards America even cares. It will be interesting to see what happens when interests of journalism require the pursuit of topics the NFL might want to keep as hidden as a 61-page ruling in a collusion grievance.