Report: NFL will acquire up to 10 percent of ESPN as part of NFL Media deal

As the NFL and ESPN close in on a deal that would result in ESPN acquiring control of multiple NFL Media assets, more information is emerging as to what’s in it for the NFL.

Via Alex Sherman of CNBC.com, the NFL will acquire up to 10 percent of ESPN as part of the deal.

Currently, Disney owns 80 percent of ESPN. Hearst has the remaining 20 percent.

In return, ESPN would assume full ownership of NFL Network and NFL RedZone. For other NFL Media properties (NFL Films, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+), ESPN will acquire some of the assets, but not control.

With the NFL holding 10 percent of ESPN, Disney will have an unprecedented foothold when it comes to televising pro football. Why would the NFL freeze out ABC and ESPN if the NFL will be owning 10 percent of ESPN?

And this will raise certain journalistic issues, if anyone in post-standards America even cares. It will be interesting to see what happens when interests of journalism require the pursuit of topics the NFL might want to keep as hidden as a 61-page ruling in a collusion grievance.