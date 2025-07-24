J.J. McCarthy organized two throwing sessions with teammates in offseason

J.J. McCarthy has been making some veteran moves as a young quarterback stepping into the role of starter in 2025.

Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN, McCarthy organized a couple of offseason throwing sessions with his teammates. One was near Nashville, Tenn., and the other was near St. Paul, Minn.

Tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver plus running backs Jordan Mason and Ty Chandler attended the session in Tennessee. A larger group met up in Minnesota, including receiver Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

“The more reps the better,” McCarthy said Wednesday, via Siefert. “A lot of this offense is based on timing and rhythm, and being able to get as many reps as possible is going to [be] important going into this camp and this season.”

Addison appreciated getting some time on task with his QB and other teammates.

“It’s always good building a good connection outside of the building whenever you can,” Addison said, “and just keep that chemistry going. It was high vibes good spirit, and just having fun.”

After missing his entire rookie season with a knee injury, McCarthy is in line to start 2025 as Minnesota’s QB1. The club also has Ssam Howell, Brett Rypien, and Max Brosmer on its roster at quarterback.