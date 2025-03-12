Bills land Joey Bosa

The Bosa brothers won’t be joining forces in San Francisco, after all.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, free-agent pass rusher Joey Boey has agreed to terms with the Bills. It’s a one-year, $12.6 million deal.

The Chargers cut Bosa last week. He was due to earn a $12.36 million roster bonus on Wednesday.

The money is low, even if the interest was significant. Bosa’s production has been limited over the years by injuries, which surely impacted his market.

Regardless, he gives the Bills another key piece as they try to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 32 years. And, frankly, the Bills are in better position to get there than his brother Nick’s current team.