nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Bills lead 10-7, Mason Rudolph replaces Aaron Rodgers after Joey Bosa sack

  
Published November 30, 2025 06:13 PM

Aaron Rodgers made the start for the Steelers on Sunday despite having multiple fractures to his left wrist, but he’s out of the game early in the second half.

Bills defensive end Joey Bosa sacked the quarterback on their first play of the third quarter and Rodgers lost the ball before coming down hard on the ground. Bills cornerback Christian Benford scooped the ball up and returned it for a 17-yard touchdown that gave Buffalo a 10-7 lead.

Rodgers had blood on his face as he made his way off the field and appeared to be looking at his right hand. Mason Rudolph replaced him to start the Steelers’ second offensive possession of the half.

The team has not updated Rodgers’ status yet, but it may be Rudolph’s show the rest of the way.