Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Bills lead Chiefs 16-14 at halftime

  
Published November 17, 2024 06:04 PM

The Bills began the scoring in the first half, and they ended the scoring in the first half.

Tyler Bass’ 33-yard field goal on the final play of the half allowed Buffalo to head into the locker room with a 16-14 lead at halftime.

The first half featured four lead changes.

Bills running back James Cook had two touchdown runs, one from 3 yards and another from 6. Bass missed an extra point.

The Chiefs scored on Patrick Mahomes’ touchdown throws of 10 yards to Xavier Worthy and 2 yards to Noah Gray. Rookie Spencer Shrader, subbing for injured kicker Harrison Butker, made both of his PATs.

The Bills outgained the Chiefs 217 to 125, scoring on three of five possessions. They opted not to go for it on fourth-and-8 at the Buffalo 42 and Josh Allen threw an interception after the Bills reached the Kansas City 34.

Allen is 15-of-23 for 167 yards, with Amari Cooper catching two passes for 55 yards.

Mahomes is 10-of-16 for 98 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Worthy has four catches for 61 yards.