Bills lead Chiefs 21-13 at halftime

  
Published November 2, 2025 05:52 PM

The Bills and Chiefs have played some classics against each other in recent seasons and another one could be in store on Sunday.

After Bills quarterback Josh Allen snuck in for a one-yard score with 1:33 left to play in the half, the Chiefs used a pair of long Patrick Mahomes completions to get the ball to the Buffalo 1-yard line. Kareem Hunt was stuffed for no gain and Mahomes threw a pair of incompletions that meant they had to settle for Harrison Butker’s second field goal of the day to cut the Buffalo lead to 21-13 at the break.

The Chiefs will regret not getting into the end zone, but they will get another chance to score when they get the ball to start the second half in Buffalo.

Allen is 15-of-17 for 176 yards and a score to tight end Dalton Kincaid. Kincaid has three catches for 75 yards and tight end Dawson Knox had a 30-yarder to set up Allen’s touchdown.

Mahomes has been less successful through the air. He’s just 7-of-15 for 123 yards as the Bills defense has found the right approach to limiting the Chiefs’ success through the first 30 minutes of play.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went into the locker room a few moments ahead of the rest of the players, so there will be eyes on whether he’s dealing with any injury that would keep him from playing a part in the comeback effort.