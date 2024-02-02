Bills name Al Holcomb LB coach, Marcus West DL coach

The Bills have filled a couple of open spots on their coaching staff.

The team announced on Friday that Al Holcomb will be their linebackers coach and that Marcus West will coach the defensive line. Former linebackers coach Bobby Babich moved to defensive coordinator earlier this week and former defensive line coach Eric Washington left to become the coordinator for the Bears.

Holcomb joined the Bills in 2023 as a senior defensive assistant. He was on the Panthers staff for three years before moving to Buffalo and closed out the 2022 season as the interim defensive coordinator. He also served as the Cardinals defensive coordinator in 2018 and has had stints with the Browns and Giants over the course of his NFL coaching career.

West has been the assistant defensive line coach for the Bills for the past two seasons. His previous coaching experience came on the collegiate level.