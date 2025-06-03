Bills OC Joe Brady: It feels like Dalton Kincaid lived here this offseason

The Bills’ 2024 season ended when tight end Dalton Kincaid couldn’t reel in a pass from Josh Allen in the AFC Championship Game and General Manager Brandon Beane said a short time later that Kincaid “didn’t have the year that he expected or we expected.”

Beane went on to say that Kincaid has “to continue to work on his play strength” after dealing with injuries over the course of the year and it appears that Kincaid took those words to heart. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady was asked about what he’s seen from Kincaid at a Tuesday press conference and he said there’s been both quality and quantity for the tight end.

“I feel like he lived here this offseason . . . credit to him in the weight room and working with the medical team. Looks like Dalton Kincaid,” Brady said, via Dan Fetes of WHAM.

A return to rookie form would be a welcome development for Kincaid and the Bills as they try to get over the hump this season.