Brandon Beane: Dalton Kincaid didn’t have year we expected, but no lost confidence

  
Published January 30, 2025 12:07 PM

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid’s inability to hold onto quarterback Josh Allen’s fourth-down pass late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game slammed the door on Buffalo’s chances of winning and capped a frustrating year for Kincaid.

Kincaid had 73 catches during his rookie season, but the 2023 second-round pick slumped to 44 catches while missing time with an injury in November and December. During a Thursday press conference, General Manager Brandon Beane said Kincaid “didn’t have the year that he expected or we expected” while noting that he is going to “have to continue to work on his play strength” as he prepares for his third season.

Beane also said that Kincaid’s drop is “not the reason we lost the game” and the team still believes in what he can do.

“We believe in Dalton and Dalton is a big part in our plans going forward,” Beane said. “No one in here has lost confidence in him.”

Kincaid will spend some of the offseason recovering from a PCL injury before the team gets back on the field in their bid to finally kick down the door in 2025.