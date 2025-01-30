Bills G.M. Brandon Beane: We’ll keep kicking the door and knock it down

The Bills fell short of the Super Bowl once again this season, but General Manager Brandon Beane said on Thursday that he doesn’t believe “you have to blow it all up” in order to get over the hump.

Beane held an end of season press conference and said that he wanted to “balance the scale” after last Sunday’s 32-29 loss to the Chiefs. Beane acknowledged that the loss was painful and that “you’re always going to be questioned” when you fall short of your goals, but that he didn’t want any of those things to take away from the success that got the Bills into the AFC Championship Game.

Beane said that you have to credit the Chiefs for what they did to win the game and that “you have to be careful not to just say they can’t win the big game” because the Bills are in position each year. Beane added that if he was offered the chance to be down three in the fourth quarter with Josh Allen at quarterback again next year, he would sign up for that again and take our chances.”

“Keep kicking the door, keep kicking the door and you’re going to knock it down,” Beane said. “That’s my mentality.”

The Bills will have several months to spend working on ways to get through that door and the wait to see if they can finally do so will be a long one for Buffalo.