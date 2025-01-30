 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins
nbc_pft_eaglesjerseys_250131.jpg
Why Eagles could’ve benefitted from white jerseys

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins
nbc_pft_eaglesjerseys_250131.jpg
Why Eagles could’ve benefitted from white jerseys

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills G.M. Brandon Beane: We’ll keep kicking the door and knock it down

  
Published January 30, 2025 11:32 AM

The Bills fell short of the Super Bowl once again this season, but General Manager Brandon Beane said on Thursday that he doesn’t believe “you have to blow it all up” in order to get over the hump.

Beane held an end of season press conference and said that he wanted to “balance the scale” after last Sunday’s 32-29 loss to the Chiefs. Beane acknowledged that the loss was painful and that “you’re always going to be questioned” when you fall short of your goals, but that he didn’t want any of those things to take away from the success that got the Bills into the AFC Championship Game.

Beane said that you have to credit the Chiefs for what they did to win the game and that “you have to be careful not to just say they can’t win the big game” because the Bills are in position each year. Beane added that if he was offered the chance to be down three in the fourth quarter with Josh Allen at quarterback again next year, he would sign up for that again and take our chances.”

“Keep kicking the door, keep kicking the door and you’re going to knock it down,” Beane said. “That’s my mentality.”

The Bills will have several months to spend working on ways to get through that door and the wait to see if they can finally do so will be a long one for Buffalo.