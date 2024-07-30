Bills OL Alec Anderson taken to hospital for heat-related issues

Bills offensive lineman Alec Anderson had to be taken to the hospital during Tuesday’s training camp practice.

Anderson was suffering from heat-related issues and was checked out in the medical tent before being transported for treatment in an ambulance. The Bills did not offer any other update on Anderson’s condition, but left tackle Dion Dawkins said after the workout that he thought Anderson will be OK.

“It’s not as nerve-wracking as you would think because our medical staff is top tier,” Dawkins said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “Alec is a tough dude. Regardless of what it is, he’ll be alright.”

Anderson signed with the Bills after going undrafted in 2022 and has spent time on their practice squad.