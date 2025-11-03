Bills place DE Michael Hoecht on injured reserve

The Bills placed defensive end Michael Hoecht on injured reserve, the team announced on Monday.

Hoecht tore his Achilles in Sunday’s victory over the Chiefs.

Hoecht was injured on a non-contact play as his right leg gave out as he pushed off at the snap with 14:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. Coach Sean McDermott said Hoecht waved off the cart to stay on the sideline to watch the finish with his teammates.

Hoecht signed with the Bills as a free agent in the offseason but didn’t make his Buffalo debut until Week 8. He served a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. (The Bills were off in Week 7.)

He totaled five tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in two games.

“He’s looked forward to these moments, because he was out earlier in the year with his suspension,” McDermott said, via Maddy Glab of the team website. “To get off to such a fiery start and impact the team in such an influential way in such a short amount of time, when you go through a situation like that it’s a natural disappointment. It’s a shame, it really is…He is as tough as they come and it’s important that we support him all the way through this.”