PFT PM Mailbag: NFLPA leadership, league expansion
Report: FA Miller has interest from three teams
Bridgewater suspended from high school HC role

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
PFT PM Mailbag: NFLPA leadership, league expansion
Report: FA Miller has interest from three teams
Bridgewater suspended from high school HC role

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Bills place rookie DE Landon Jackson on PUP list

  
Published July 15, 2025 04:53 PM

One of Buffalo’s rookies isn’t quite ready to practice at training camp.

According to the league’s daily transaction wire, the Bills placed defensive end Landon Jackson on the active/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.

While it’s currently unclear why Jackson was placed on PUP, players may return to practice from the list at any time during training camp. But if Jackson remains on PUP through roster cuts, he’ll have to miss the first few weeks of the regular season.

The Bills selected Jackson at No. 72 overall in the third round this spring out of Arkansas.

Buffalo was one of six teams whose rookies reported on Tuesday, along with the Seahawks, 49ers, Giants, Dolphins, and Ravens.