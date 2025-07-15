Bills place rookie DE Landon Jackson on PUP list

One of Buffalo’s rookies isn’t quite ready to practice at training camp.

According to the league’s daily transaction wire, the Bills placed defensive end Landon Jackson on the active/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.

While it’s currently unclear why Jackson was placed on PUP, players may return to practice from the list at any time during training camp. But if Jackson remains on PUP through roster cuts, he’ll have to miss the first few weeks of the regular season.

The Bills selected Jackson at No. 72 overall in the third round this spring out of Arkansas.

Buffalo was one of six teams whose rookies reported on Tuesday, along with the Seahawks, 49ers, Giants, Dolphins, and Ravens.