Bills plan to make Damar Hamlin inactive tonight

Bills safety Damar Hamlin will not make the storybook return that so many hoped to see on Monday Night Football.

Hamlin is expected to be inactive for tonight’s game against the Jets, according to multiple reports.

The final Monday Night Football game of last season was canceled after Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter. The fast-acting medical professionals on the scene revived Hamlin, and he has made a full recovery and been cleared to play. Hamlin practiced throughout training camp, played in the preseason, and made the Bills’ active roster.

But Hamlin is a backup in the Bills’ secondary, and they’ve decided to put him on the inactive list for tonight’s game. He may still see the field at some point this season, and if he does it will be an inspirational comeback story. That story will not, however, be written tonight.