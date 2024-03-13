Bills propose allowing a practice squad QB to serve as the emergency third QB

Teams have proposed five bylaw changes. Whether they change anything remains to be seen with owners scheduled to meet later this month at the annual spring meetings in Orlando.

The Bills propose expanding the standard elevation rules to allow clubs to elevate a third player from the practice squad who is a “bona fide quarterback” to be an emergency third quarterback.

In 2023, teams were allowed to designate an emergency third quarterback on game day after the 49ers were left without a healthy quarterback during the 2022 NFC Championship Game. The emergency third quarterback counted as one of the game-day inactives and could play only if the top two quarterbacks were injured.

However, the emergency third quarterback had to be on the 53-player roster.

The Bills’ proposed bylaw presumably would allow most (if not all) teams to carry only two quarterbacks on their active roster and a third on the practice squad.

