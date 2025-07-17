Jeffery Simmons: Titans, Cam Ward not getting respect, attention they deserve

Cam Ward was the first overall pick in this year’s draft, but the new Titans quarterback drew less attention over the three-day event than Shedeur Sanders’s slide to the Browns in the fifth round.

Ward’s teammate Jeffery Simmons took issue with that during an appearance on NFL Network Thursday. The defensive lineman said he thinks that signals a lack of respect that extends to the team as a whole.

“First off, I think that our team — the Tennessee Titans — never gets the respect and attention we need,” Simmons said. “I’ve never seen the No. 1 pick overall never get the respect and, quite frankly, the attention that he deserves.”

The Titans were in position to take Ward because they had the worst record in the league last year and they are 16-35 over the last three seasons, so it’s not surprising that no one is lining up to sing their praises. First overall picks tend to be more celebrated, but Simmons thinks the initial response to Ward might wind up benefitting the rookie as a motivational tool.

“I think where we’re at right now with him not getting enough praise, who is not known as a No. 1 pick overall or don’t get the attention and the praise that he deserve,” Simmons said. “But I think that’s a chip on his shoulder. You could tell by the way he goes about his business — his swagger, his demeanor — this gonna be one of the ones that I’m excited to see. I’m excited to get back to camp next week to be more around him and learn a little more about him.”

If Ward is as good as Simmons thinks, the Titans should start winning often enough to generate the kind of reaction from outside sources that Simmons believes they deserve.