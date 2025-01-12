Bills’ Ray Davis heads to the locker room after brutal hit from Broncos’ Brandon Jones

Bills running back Ray Davis has gone to the locker room with an apparent concussion after an ugly hit in the third quarter today.

When Josh Allen floated a pass to Davis, Broncos defensive back Brandon Jones pursued and put a nasty helmet-to-helmet hit on Davis.

Davis immediately went to the ground and exhibited a fencing posture consistent with a brain injury. Thankfully, Davis did get up and walk to the Bills’ locker room under his own power.

Jones immediately raised his hand as if to gesture that he knew he had committed a penalty, and the officials did hit him with an unnecessary roughness flag. Allen also looked upset, as if he knew that by floating the ball up to Davis he was putting his teammate in a position where he was likely to get drilled.

The Bills’ drive ended with a touchdown pass and two-point conversion that gave them a 21-7 lead.