 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvikingsv2_250113.jpg
How will LAR respond vs. MIN in turbulent week?
nbc_pft_vrabelpats_250113.jpg
Vrabel, Patriots pact was inevitable, ideal fit
nbc_pft_freemanbears_250113.jpg
Would Freeman to Bears make sense for either side?

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvikingsv2_250113.jpg
How will LAR respond vs. MIN in turbulent week?
nbc_pft_vrabelpats_250113.jpg
Vrabel, Patriots pact was inevitable, ideal fit
nbc_pft_freemanbears_250113.jpg
Would Freeman to Bears make sense for either side?

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills’ Ray Davis heads to the locker room after brutal hit from Broncos’ Brandon Jones

  
Published January 12, 2025 03:01 PM

Bills running back Ray Davis has gone to the locker room with an apparent concussion after an ugly hit in the third quarter today.

When Josh Allen floated a pass to Davis, Broncos defensive back Brandon Jones pursued and put a nasty helmet-to-helmet hit on Davis.

Davis immediately went to the ground and exhibited a fencing posture consistent with a brain injury. Thankfully, Davis did get up and walk to the Bills’ locker room under his own power.

Jones immediately raised his hand as if to gesture that he knew he had committed a penalty, and the officials did hit him with an unnecessary roughness flag. Allen also looked upset, as if he knew that by floating the ball up to Davis he was putting his teammate in a position where he was likely to get drilled.

The Bills’ drive ended with a touchdown pass and two-point conversion that gave them a 21-7 lead.