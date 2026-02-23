Bills re-sign DT Phidarian Mathis

The Bills will bring defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis back for the 2026 season.

The team announced that Mathis has signed a new one-year deal with the team. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent next month.

The Bills also confirmed that they have re-signed offensive lineman Alec Anderson to a one-year deal.

Mathis had 13 tackles in six games for the Bills last season. He also appeared in one playoff game.

Mathis played in 23 games over three seasons with Washington before making the move to Buffalo. He had 25 tackles and a fumble recovery during his time with the NFC East squad.