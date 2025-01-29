 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowllixstorylinesv2_250130.jpg
PFT Draft: Super Bowl LIX top storylines
nbc_pft_sbinjury_250130.jpg
Unpacking injury reports for Chiefs, Eagles
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250130.jpg
Cowboys need to pay Parsons to get fans excited

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowllixstorylinesv2_250130.jpg
PFT Draft: Super Bowl LIX top storylines
nbc_pft_sbinjury_250130.jpg
Unpacking injury reports for Chiefs, Eagles
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250130.jpg
Cowboys need to pay Parsons to get fans excited

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills re-sign OL Ryan Van Demark

  
Published January 29, 2025 07:55 AM

The Bills started taking care of some offseason business this week.

One of the first tasks on the team’s to-do list was re-signing one of their impending exclusive rights free agents. The Bills announced that they re-signed offensive lineman Ryan Van Demark to a one-year deal.

Van Demark played 14 games and made two starts during the 2024 season. He also made 12 appearances for the team in 2023.

The Bills also signed nine players from their practice squad to future contracts. Cornerback Te’Cory Couch, offensive lineman Mike Edwards, running back Frank Gore Jr., offensive lineman Richard Gouraige, wide receiver KJ Hamler, cornerback Daequan Hardy, defensive tackle Zion Logue, wide receiver Jalen Virgil, and wide receiver Tyrell Shavers will all be on Buffalo’s 90-man offseason roster.