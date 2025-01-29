Bills re-sign OL Ryan Van Demark

The Bills started taking care of some offseason business this week.

One of the first tasks on the team’s to-do list was re-signing one of their impending exclusive rights free agents. The Bills announced that they re-signed offensive lineman Ryan Van Demark to a one-year deal.

Van Demark played 14 games and made two starts during the 2024 season. He also made 12 appearances for the team in 2023.

The Bills also signed nine players from their practice squad to future contracts. Cornerback Te’Cory Couch, offensive lineman Mike Edwards, running back Frank Gore Jr., offensive lineman Richard Gouraige, wide receiver KJ Hamler, cornerback Daequan Hardy, defensive tackle Zion Logue, wide receiver Jalen Virgil, and wide receiver Tyrell Shavers will all be on Buffalo’s 90-man offseason roster.