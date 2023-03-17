 Skip navigation
Bills release Isaiah McKenzie

  
Published March 17, 2023 08:06 AM
Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is now a free agent.

The Bills announced McKenzie’s release on Friday. McKenzie was due a roster bonus this weekend and parting ways with the veteran wideout saves the Bills just over $2.7 million in cap space.

McKenzie joined the Bills during the 2018 season and appeared in 68 regular season games for the club. He had 137 catches for 1,316 yards and 11 touchdowns while also running the ball 46 times for 226 yards and four touchdowns.

In seven playoff appearances, McKenzie added 13 catches for 95 yards and eight carries for 53 yards. He caught one postseason touchdown.

Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Khalil Shakir, and the newly signed Deonte Harty are now at the top of the receiver depth chart in Buffalo.