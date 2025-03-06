 Skip navigation
Jones: 'Aggressive' isn't right word for FA plans
Raiders inform Minshew he'll be released
PFT Draft: GM you'd want to be this offseason

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Jones: ‘Aggressive’ isn’t right word for FA plans
Raiders inform Minshew he’ll be released
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Bills release P Sam Martin

  
Published March 6, 2025 02:06 PM

Buffalo is moving on from its veteran punter.

The Bills have released Sam Martin, the club announced on Thursday.

Martin was about to enter the last year of his contract. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media noted the club had discussions with Martin about revising his deal to keep him in Buffalo, but that did not work out.

By releasing Martin, the Bills will save $1.9 million against the cap.

Martin, 35, had been with Buffalo for the last three seasons. He averaged 46.7 yards per punt in 2024 with 46.3 percent of his punts downed inside the 20.

Originally a Lions fifth-round pick in 2013, Martin has appeared in 189 games for Detroit, Denver, and Buffalo.