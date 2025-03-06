Bills release P Sam Martin

Buffalo is moving on from its veteran punter.

The Bills have released Sam Martin, the club announced on Thursday.

Martin was about to enter the last year of his contract. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media noted the club had discussions with Martin about revising his deal to keep him in Buffalo, but that did not work out.

By releasing Martin, the Bills will save $1.9 million against the cap.

Martin, 35, had been with Buffalo for the last three seasons. He averaged 46.7 yards per punt in 2024 with 46.3 percent of his punts downed inside the 20.

Originally a Lions fifth-round pick in 2013, Martin has appeared in 189 games for Detroit, Denver, and Buffalo.