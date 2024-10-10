Bills reportedly are “monitoring” the Davante Adams situation

The clock keeps ticking on a potential Davante Adams trade. And the Raiders continue to owe the receiver more than $983,000 per week.

TheAthletic.com recently reported that the Jets, Saints, and Steelers remain interested. Per the report, the Bills are “monitoring” the situation.

Other teams are out or were never interested, like the Cowboys, Ravens, and Chiefs.

The Bills continue to make the most sense. They don’t have a clear No. 1 receiver. Adams would instantly fill that void.

The Raiders continue to want a second-round draft pick. (Others have reported they want more; we’ve heard a two gets it done.) To get there, the Raiders might have to pay a large chunk of the remaining salary, which is $12.198 million entering Week 6.

If they pay part of the salary, Raiders would convert the bulk of it into a signing bonus. They would not have to pay it all now as a lump sum; they could pay it in weekly installments over the course of the season.

The reality is that they’ll be paying all of it without a trade. And with a salary that shoots to $35.64 million in 2025, he’ll be cut after the season, not traded.

So the Raiders have three weeks and six days to trade him. If they wait until the deadline, they’ll pay him another $3.75 million before trading him.

It won’t be cheap to wait. However, with each passing week of games, a team that currently isn’t interested could become interested. Or a team that currently is interested could become desperate.

All it takes is one injury (to one of the four interested teams or another team) and everything changes.