Bills right guard competition “really close” ahead of first preseason game

Quarterback competitions draw the most attention during training camp, but they aren’t the only ones that go on for teams.

The Bills are having a competition at right guard this summer, for example. Ryan Bates and second-round pick O’Cyrus Torrence are vying for the role and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey gave an update on how it is playing out on Wednesday. Bates started 15 games last season, but Dorsey said it is “really close” between him and the rookie.

“I think at times you definitely want to see him going in with the 1s and those types of scenarios,” Dorsey said, via NFL.com. “We will have a good look at him in these preseason games as well. I think you really want to evaluate, especially someone new to the offense, but at the same time you don’t want to short-change Ryan because a lot of times the competition is what can fuel guys to really surpass what they’ve been in the past. I think Ryan is doing a great job.”

The Bills will get their first chance to look at players in game action against the Colts on Saturday and that should help determine how close the competition remains on the offensive line.