 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash
nbc_pft_pickens_251119.jpg
Florio: Steelers really ‘mishandled’ Pickens

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash
nbc_pft_pickens_251119.jpg
Florio: Steelers really ‘mishandled’ Pickens

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills rule out Dalton Kincaid, Curtis Samuel, Mecole Hardman

  
Published November 19, 2025 10:48 AM

The Bills will be without tight end Dalton Kincaid for the second straight game.

Kincaid missed last Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers with a hamstring injury and head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR 550 on Wednesday that he has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Texas as well. Kincaid has been listed as a non-participant in practice all week.

Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes are the other tight ends on the 53-man roster. Keleki Latu was elevated from the practice squad last Sunday and is a candidate to be elevated again on Thursday.

The Bills also ruled out wide receivers Curtis Samuel (elbow, neck) and Mecole Hardman (calf). The injuries leave Khalil Shakir, Josh Palmer, Keon Coleman, Elijah Moore, and Tyrell Shavers as the other wideouts on the active roster with Gabe Davis available as a practice squad elevation. Coleman and Moore were both inactive last Sunday.

Coleman was scratched for disciplinary reasons and McDermott did not say if he will be back in the lineup this week.