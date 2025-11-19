Bills rule out Dalton Kincaid, Curtis Samuel, Mecole Hardman

The Bills will be without tight end Dalton Kincaid for the second straight game.

Kincaid missed last Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers with a hamstring injury and head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR 550 on Wednesday that he has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Texas as well. Kincaid has been listed as a non-participant in practice all week.

Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes are the other tight ends on the 53-man roster. Keleki Latu was elevated from the practice squad last Sunday and is a candidate to be elevated again on Thursday.

The Bills also ruled out wide receivers Curtis Samuel (elbow, neck) and Mecole Hardman (calf). The injuries leave Khalil Shakir, Josh Palmer, Keon Coleman, Elijah Moore, and Tyrell Shavers as the other wideouts on the active roster with Gabe Davis available as a practice squad elevation. Coleman and Moore were both inactive last Sunday.

Coleman was scratched for disciplinary reasons and McDermott did not say if he will be back in the lineup this week.