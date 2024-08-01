 Skip navigation
Bills S Cole Bishop week-to-week with shoulder injury

  
August 1, 2024

The Bills have another injury concern at safety.

Buffalo announced on Thursday that rookie Cole Bishop is week-to-week with a shoulder injury.

Bishop suffered the injury during Tuesday’s practice. It comes just after fellow safety Mike Edwards suffered a hamstring injury that has left him week-to-week.

The Bills selected Bishop with the 60th overall pick in the second round out of Utah. He was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2023.

With Edwards sidelined, Buffalo signed veteran safety Kareem Jackson earlier this week. They may now need to make another move to fortify depth at the position.