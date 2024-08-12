Bills sign Ben DiNucci

Bills head coach Sean McDermott indicated on Monday that he expected the team to sign a quarterback because backup Shane Buechele is injured and the team didn’t wait long to make a decision.

The agents for Ben DiNucci announced on Monday afternoon that their client has signed with the AFC East club. The Bills have not announced the signing or any corresponding move.

DiNucci was a 2020 seventh-round pick by the Cowboys and he played in three games during his rookie season. He started one of them and ended the year 23-of-43 for 219 yards.

Those were the only regular season appearances that DiNucci has made in the NFL. He was on the Broncos practice squad last year.

Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky are ahead of DiNucci on the depth chart in Buffalo.