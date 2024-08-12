 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_scarybackupqbs_240812.jpg
Will Lance overtake Rush as Cowboys’ backup QB?
nbc_csu_aiyuk_240812.jpg
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal
nbc_csu_rookieqbs_240812.jpg
Simms’ rookie QB notes from NFL Preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_scarybackupqbs_240812.jpg
Will Lance overtake Rush as Cowboys’ backup QB?
nbc_csu_aiyuk_240812.jpg
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal
nbc_csu_rookieqbs_240812.jpg
Simms’ rookie QB notes from NFL Preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills sign Ben DiNucci

  
Published August 12, 2024 03:08 PM

Bills head coach Sean McDermott indicated on Monday that he expected the team to sign a quarterback because backup Shane Buechele is injured and the team didn’t wait long to make a decision.

The agents for Ben DiNucci announced on Monday afternoon that their client has signed with the AFC East club. The Bills have not announced the signing or any corresponding move.

DiNucci was a 2020 seventh-round pick by the Cowboys and he played in three games during his rookie season. He started one of them and ended the year 23-of-43 for 219 yards.

Those were the only regular season appearances that DiNucci has made in the NFL. He was on the Broncos practice squad last year.

Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky are ahead of DiNucci on the depth chart in Buffalo.