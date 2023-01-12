 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills sign Cole Beasley to 53-man roster

  
Published January 12, 2023 07:19 AM
nbc_pft_billsfocus_230112
January 12, 2023 08:04 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore how the Bills will get a boost from the good news surrounding Damar Hamlin and whether things have turned for the better as Buffalo enters the Wild Card round.

It looks like Cole Beasley will have a role on Buffalo’s offense in the postseason.

The Bills announced on Thursday that they’ve signed Beasley from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Beasley officially appeared in two games after signing with Buffalo’s practice squad in December. He played 11 offensive snaps in the Week 15 win over Miami and six offensive snaps in the Week 16 victory over Chicago.

Beasley caught a 9-yard pass in each game.

The receiver is plenty familiar with Buffalo and its offense, though there is a new play-caller in 2022. From 2019-2021, Beasley caught 231 passes for 2,438 yards with 11 touchdowns for the Bills.

As a corresponding move, Buffalo released offensive lineman Justin Murray.