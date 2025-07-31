Bills sign DE Kameron Cline

The Bills kicked off Thursday morning by making a roster move.

They have signed defensive end Kameron Cline. Defensive end Hayden Harris was waived with an injury designation to make space for Cline in Buffalo.

It will be Cline’s second stint with the Bills. He was claimed off of waivers from the Colts in 2023 and spent most of the last two seasons on the practice squad.

Cline appeared in one game for the Bills last season and played 17 special teams snaps. He also had three tackles in five games for the Colts between 2020 and 2022.

Harris signed with the Bills after going undrafted earlier this year.