nbc_pft_kuppv3_250314.jpg
Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews' release hints towards retirement

Bills sign G Kendrick Green to one-year deal

  
Published March 14, 2025 03:06 PM

The Bills have added an offensive lineman.

Buffalo announced the club has signed guard Kendrick Green to a one-year deal.

Green, 26, spent the last two seasons with the Texans. He appeared in four games in 2023 and all 17 in 2024 with one start. He was on the field for 178 offensive snaps and 79 special teams snaps.

A third-round pick in 2021, Green started 16 games as a rookie for the Steelers. But in 2022 he did not earn a starting job and was inactive for all 17 games.