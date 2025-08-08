Bills sign K Caden Davis

Bills kicker Tyler Bass has been dealing with an injury during training camp, so the team moved to add someone else to handle those duties for this Saturday’s preseason game against the Giants.

The Bills announced on Friday that they have signed Caden Davis to their 90-man roster. Wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi was waived in a corresponding move.

Davis signed with the Jets after going undrafted this year, but was dropped when they brought in veteran Nick Folk. Davis was 42-of-52 on extra points and 102-of-104 on extra points at Ole Miss the last two years.

Bass has missed time with a pelvic injury. He has spent the last five seasons as the kicker in Buffalo.