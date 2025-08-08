 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?
nbc_pft_ratingholdins_250808.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Chances hold-ins last into season
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250808.jpg
Parsons, Cowboys have ‘philosophical difference’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?
nbc_pft_ratingholdins_250808.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Chances hold-ins last into season
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250808.jpg
Parsons, Cowboys have ‘philosophical difference’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills sign K Caden Davis

  
Published August 8, 2025 09:42 AM

Bills kicker Tyler Bass has been dealing with an injury during training camp, so the team moved to add someone else to handle those duties for this Saturday’s preseason game against the Giants.

The Bills announced on Friday that they have signed Caden Davis to their 90-man roster. Wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi was waived in a corresponding move.

Davis signed with the Jets after going undrafted this year, but was dropped when they brought in veteran Nick Folk. Davis was 42-of-52 on extra points and 102-of-104 on extra points at Ole Miss the last two years.

Bass has missed time with a pelvic injury. He has spent the last five seasons as the kicker in Buffalo.