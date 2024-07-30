 Skip navigation
Bills sign Kareem Jackson

  
Published July 30, 2024 09:50 AM

Veteran safety Kareem Jackson has found a new NFL home.

The Bills announced on Tuesday that they have signed Jackson to their 90-man roster. It’s a one-year deal for Jackson in Buffalo and the Bills cut linebacker Shayne Simon to make room for him.

Jackson opened last season with the Broncos and started eight games, but missed six others while serving a pair of suspensions for violating the league’s player safety rules. He was waived late in the season and landed with the Texans as a waiver claim.

Jackson began his career in Houston as a 2010 first-round pick and played for the team through the 2018 season. He moved on to Denver in 2019 and has 954 tackles, 22 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and three sacks over his entire career.