Bills sign Latavius Murray

The Bills didn’t take a running back in the draft, but they have made a veteran addition to the backfield.

The team announced the signing of Latavius Murray on Monday. Murray visited with the Bills in April.

Murray spent time with the Broncos and Saints last season and ran 171 times for 760 yards and six touchdowns across the two stops. He has also played for the Raiders, Vikings, and Ravens since entering the league as a 2013 sixth-round pick and has 1,481 carries for 6,252 yards and 55 touchdowns over the course of his career.

James Cook, Damien Harris, and Nyheim Hines were already on hand in the backfield in Buffalo.