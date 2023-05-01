 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Bills sign Latavius Murray

  
Published May 1, 2023 06:04 AM
April 28, 2023 08:41 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the Bills’ move to trade up for Dalton Kincaid, after four WRs were selected in a row, and examine how Buffalo will look to utilize the TE.

The Bills didn’t take a running back in the draft, but they have made a veteran addition to the backfield.

The team announced the signing of Latavius Murray on Monday. Murray visited with the Bills in April.

Murray spent time with the Broncos and Saints last season and ran 171 times for 760 yards and six touchdowns across the two stops. He has also played for the Raiders, Vikings, and Ravens since entering the league as a 2013 sixth-round pick and has 1,481 carries for 6,252 yards and 55 touchdowns over the course of his career.

James Cook, Damien Harris, and Nyheim Hines were already on hand in the backfield in Buffalo.