Bills sign Mike White to practice squad

  
August 28, 2024

Quarterback Mike White wasn’t out of work long after the Dolphins cut him, and he didn’t have to leave the AFC East.

White has agreed to sign to the Bills’ practice squad, according to multiple reports.

The 29-year-old White was originally drafted by the Cowboys in 2018, then played four years for the Jets and one for the Dolphins. He has seven starts in his NFL career, all with the Jets.

In Buffalo, White will be third in the quarterback pecking order, behind Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky. After Trubisky suffered a knee injury in the preseason, his availability for Week One against the Cardinals is unknown, so it’s possible that White could be called up to the active roster as Allen’s backup in the opener.