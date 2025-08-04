 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100
nbc_pft_rasheerice_250804.jpg
Rice addresses getting a possible suspension

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100
nbc_pft_rasheerice_250804.jpg
Rice addresses getting a possible suspension

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills sign OL Dan Feeney

  
Published August 4, 2025 09:29 AM

The Bills moved to add a veteran offensive lineman on Monday.

The team announced the signing of Dan Feeney to their 90-man roster. Offensive lineman Rush Reimer was waived in a corresponding move.

Feeney spent the 2024 season with the Vikings and appeared exclusively on special teams in eight games. Feeney was a third-round pick by the Chargers in 2017 and he started 57 games while playing guard and center over four seasons with the team.

Feeney has also played for the Jets and Bears.

Reimer signed with the Bills after going undrafted earlier this year. He played at Cal and Montana State during his time in college.