Bills sign OL Dan Feeney

The Bills moved to add a veteran offensive lineman on Monday.

The team announced the signing of Dan Feeney to their 90-man roster. Offensive lineman Rush Reimer was waived in a corresponding move.

Feeney spent the 2024 season with the Vikings and appeared exclusively on special teams in eight games. Feeney was a third-round pick by the Chargers in 2017 and he started 57 games while playing guard and center over four seasons with the team.

Feeney has also played for the Jets and Bears.

Reimer signed with the Bills after going undrafted earlier this year. He played at Cal and Montana State during his time in college.