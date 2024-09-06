Bills sign RT Spencer Brown to four-year extension

The Bills have locked up one of their key offensive players.

Buffalo announced on Friday that the team has signed right tackle Spencer Brown to a four-year extension, putting him under contract through 2028.

Brown, 26, was a third-round pick in 2021 out of Northern Iowa and was previously heading into the final year of his rookie contract.

“Buffalo is the city for me,” Brown said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “It’s a city that goes well [with] my morals, my style of living, and that’s why I didn’t want to leave at all.”

He has appeared in 44 games with 41 starts. He did not miss a snap in 2023, starting all 17 games.