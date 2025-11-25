Bills sign wide receiver Brandin Cooks

It didn’t take veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks long to find his new team.

The Bills announced today that they have signed Cooks, a day after he cleared waivers.

That comes as no surprise. Cooks negotiated with the Saints to gain his release, and the Bills were one of three teams people around the league identified as his potential destinations. (The Rams and Broncos were the other two.)

The Bills have been eager to find someone who can give Josh Allen some help in the passing game, and Cooks could fit that bill. In his 12 NFL seasons he has gone from the Saints to the Patriots to the Rams to the Texans to the Cowboys to the Saints again, which means he has plenty of experience learning new offenses and finding his fit with a new team.

This year Cooks has played a fairly minor role with the Saints, catching just 19 passes for 165 yards and no touchdowns. The Bills will hope he can make a bigger impact in Buffalo down the stretch.