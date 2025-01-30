Bills special teams coach Matthew Smiley will return in 2025

The play of the Bills special teams this season prompted a question to Sean McDermott about the future of coordinator Matthew Smiley.

McDermott said Smiley will return in 2025.

“I know there’s plays that have come up and he doesn’t feel great about them nor do I,” McDermott said, via Alex Brasky of Bills Digest. “Those are learning [moments]. I’m confident that coach Smiley is going to learn from those situations and plays that came up this year.”

McDermott added, via AJ Feldman of News8, that Smiley knows “we can’t give up some of those plays that we gave up, and we have to be better.”

Smiley has been with the Bills since 2017 when he joined the team as assistant special teams coach. The Bills promoted him to special teams coach in 2022.

He also served as assistant special teams coach in Jacksonville in 2013-16.