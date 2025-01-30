 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins
nbc_pft_eaglesjerseys_250131.jpg
Why Eagles could’ve benefitted from white jerseys

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Bills special teams coach Matthew Smiley will return in 2025

  
Published January 30, 2025 02:58 PM

The play of the Bills special teams this season prompted a question to Sean McDermott about the future of coordinator Matthew Smiley.

McDermott said Smiley will return in 2025.

“I know there’s plays that have come up and he doesn’t feel great about them nor do I,” McDermott said, via Alex Brasky of Bills Digest. “Those are learning [moments]. I’m confident that coach Smiley is going to learn from those situations and plays that came up this year.”

McDermott added, via AJ Feldman of News8, that Smiley knows “we can’t give up some of those plays that we gave up, and we have to be better.”

Smiley has been with the Bills since 2017 when he joined the team as assistant special teams coach. The Bills promoted him to special teams coach in 2022.

He also served as assistant special teams coach in Jacksonville in 2013-16.