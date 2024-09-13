Bills take 17-7 lead on James Cook’s touchdown run

James Cook scored his second touchdown of the night, running for a 1-yard score with 6:25 remaining in the first half. Tyler Bass kicked the extra point to extend the Bills’ lead to 17-7 over the Dolphins.

Cook scored the team’s first touchdown on a 17-yard pass from Josh Allen.

The Bills have scored 10 points off two Tua Tagovailoa interceptions. Ja’Marcus Ingram and Christian Benford had the picks for the Bills, giving them short fields that they used for a 37-yard touchdown drive and a 19-yard field goal drive.

On their eight-play, 85-yard drive, the Bills benefited from a Jordan Poyer personal foul. The former Bill had a helmet-to-helmet hit on Khalil Shakir after a 21-yard gain.

Cook has four carries for 11 yards and one catch for 17 yards.

Josh Allen is 9-of-13 for 108 yards and a touchdown.