Bills take Mitch Morse off injury report for Sunday

The Bills only gave one injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins and they announced on Saturday that they have dropped that one from their injury report as well.

Center Mitch Morse was listed as questionable for Week 18 because of an illness, but the Bills have removed him from the injury report a day before their AFC title game in Miami. That means every player on the active roster is set to play on Sunday.

While the Bills are free of injury concerns, the Dolphins have a few to sort out before kickoff. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, running back Raheem Mostert, and linebacker jerome Baker are all listed as questionable to play.

The Bills can still make the playoffs if they lose to the Dolphins, but a win would make them the No. 2 seed in the AFC and set them up for a home game next weekend.