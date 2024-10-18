Bills think Amari Cooper will play on Sunday

Wide receiver Amari Cooper has only been a member of the Bills for a few days, but it looks like that’s enough time for him to be ready to play in a game for his new team.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said at his Friday press conference that he thinks Cooper is going to play against the Titans this weekend. McDermott said that he would talk to his staff before making a final determination about the wideout’s status.

McDermott also said that he expects running back James Cook (toe) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hamstring) to play. Both players were out against the Jets in Week Six, but they have been practicing this week.

Running back Ray Davis had a good game in place of Cook, but was limited by a calf injury on Thursday and he’ll be limited again in Friday’s practice.