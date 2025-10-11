Bills’ TJ Sanders and Damar Hamlin on injured reserve, Matt Milano out Monday

The Bills’ defense will be without three players on Monday night against the Falcons, and two of them will be out for longer than that.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano has been ruled out for Monday night’s game, coach Sean McDermott confirmed today.

And Bills defensive tackle TJ Sanders and safety Damar Hamlin are both going on injured reserve, which means they will miss at least four games.

Milano is a starter when healthy, but Monday’s game will be the third he has missed this season. Hamlin and Sanders are both backups.