Bills to pick up Greg Rousseau’s fifth-year option

The Bills are retaining one of their edge rushers for at least one more year.

Per Peter Schrager of NFL Media, Buffalo will pick up defensive end Greg Rousseau’s fifth-year option for 2025.

The No. 30 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Rousseau is now set to make a projected $13.4 million guaranteed on the final year of his rookie contract.

Rousseau, 24, has recorded 17.0 sacks with 30 tackles for loss and 42 quarterback hits in his 46 games.

In 2023, Rousseau had 5.0 sacks with 12 TFLs, and 18 QB hits in 16 games. He also recorded four passes defensed with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He then recorded his first postseason sack and had a tackle for loss in two playoff games.