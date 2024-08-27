Bills to release Ben DiNucci

Mitch Trubisky has been sidelined by a knee injury recently and it’s unclear if he’ll be able to go in Week One against the Cardinals, but the team isn’t hedging against his absence by keeping a third quarterback on their initial 53-man roster.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is releasing Ben DiNucci as part of their moves to get down to the 53-player limit by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. DiNucci signed with the team on August 12 and appeared in two preseason games.

The Bills also released Anthony Brown on Monday, so that move will leave them with just Trubisky and Josh Allen on the roster.

The team may be planning to bring DiNucci or Brown back to the practice squad so that they would be available to serve as Allen’s backup in the event Trubisky is not able to play. We’ll find out if that’s the case in the coming days.